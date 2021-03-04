UPDATE: Mobile man shot, killed after breaking into ex-wife’s apartment in Daphne

UPDATE 9:40AM 03/04/2021 — According to Daphne Police Department’s Facebook page, a domestic incident and shooting resulted in the death of thirty two year old Jeffery Vincent of Mobile.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead following an overnight shooting at the Ashley Gates Apartments in Daphne. Investigators say a woman’s ex-husband shot through her apartment door with an AR-15 rifle and then used the butt of the gun to break in the door. The woman’s new boyfriend then shot and killed the ex-husband as he entered. No names have been released.