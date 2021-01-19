Man shot during domestic violence incident in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot by a family member during a domestic violence incident in the Boonville community Sunday, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 23000 block of Sims Road. The man was shot in the chest and flown to Pensacola for treatment. He was said to be in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The man who was shot was identified as Colton Sims, who was accused of assaulting a hospital worker in 2019. Sims was also facing two attempted murder charges in connection with two unrelated crimes in Baldwin County and Monroe County.