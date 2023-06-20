BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –A man was shot and killed after he confronted another man Sunday, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Shoots Lane, an unincorporated area of Foley, Sunday for a report of a person being shot. When they arrived, deputies found that on Saturday, Eric Lepine and Jon Bertschler were texting each other and were in a dispute over a “domestic issue.”

On Sunday morning, Bertschler drove to Lepine’s home to confront him. A witness told deputies Bertschler walked up to Lepine’s porch where they exchanged words, leading to Bertschler being shot. Bertschler died from his injuries.

Deputies arrested Lepine, however, he has not been charged for Bertschler’s death. Lepine was arrested on warrants that were not related to this incident.