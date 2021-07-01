Man sentenced to life in prison for participation in 2017 kidnapping

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a judge has sentenced Danial Clark to life in prison for his participation in the 2017 kidnapping of Kyle Levins. The ruling was announced Thursday morning. 

Kyle Levins

As of today, Kyle Levins remains a missing person, according to the DA’s office. The investigation into his disappearance will remain open until he is located. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (251) 972-8589.

