BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was sentenced to 99 years in prison after he sexually abused a 10-year-old child.

Timothy Thomas was sentenced after he was convicted of two charges of Sodomy 1st by a Baldwin County jury on Jan. 26, 2022, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas was charged after he performed sexual acts on the 10-year-old, according to court documents.

The Baldwin County DA’s Office thanked several people after sentencing was issued: