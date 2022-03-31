BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was sentenced to 99 years in prison after he sexually abused a 10-year-old child.
Timothy Thomas was sentenced after he was convicted of two charges of Sodomy 1st by a Baldwin County jury on Jan. 26, 2022, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
Thomas was charged after he performed sexual acts on the 10-year-old, according to court documents.
The Baldwin County DA’s Office thanked several people after sentencing was issued:
The State would like to thank the jury for their service, the Bay Minette Police Department, and the brave victim. Tomorrow begins Sexual Assault Awareness month. If you have been a victim of sexual assault, please remember you are not alone.The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office