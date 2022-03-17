FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Robertsdale man was sentenced to three years in prison after Foley police found him with a gun. The man had a prior felony, which meant he was not allowed to have a gun.

Joshua John Soudelier, 42, was arrested by officers on March 15 after they conducted a traffic stop. Soudelier was stopped for not having a “court-ordered ignition interlock device” in his car, according to a news release from the South Alabama United States Attorney’s Office.

Ignition devices are handheld breathalyzers are issued to some drivers. If they do not use the device, they cannot drive their vehicle. Soudelier told officers he had a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol between the driver’s seat and the console.

Soudelier had a prior felony assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles. Soudelier was sentenced to three years in prison, where he will “undergo drug testing and treatment,” according to the release.

Soudelier also paid $100 in special assessments.