Man sentenced to 25 years for 2020 murder of Baldwin County woman during high-speed chase

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomas Norton was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the January 2020 murder of a Baldwin County woman.

Norton caused the death of Pearley Mae Mason after leading Summerdale Police on a high-speed chase due to him being a fugitive from Mississippi. A jury convicted Norton on March 9, and Judge Clark Stankoski pronounced the sentence on April 28.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office was represented by Senior Trial Attorney Patrick Doggett at the trial, and the investigation was conducted by Trooper Cory Athey of ALEA and Sgt Kris Baldner and Officer Ben Zimlich of the Summerdale Police Department.

