BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing a 7-year-old child back in 2011.

Tadd Mitchell was sentenced after he was found guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 years old, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell was also sentenced to five years in prison in 2020 for child pornography charges. Investigators found about 250 images and video of child pornography on his laptop and 43 other images on his phone.

Mitchell will serve his 15-year sentence after his five-year sentence for the child pornography charges.

The Baldwin County DA’s Office thanked several people after sentencing was issued: