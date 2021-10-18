Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Fairhope meth conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. — A Mobile man was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 15, to 10 years in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Fairhope.

Christopher Quentin Green, 43, was implicated in the methamphetamine distribution conspiracy after several co-conspirators implicated him, the Southern District of the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents show Green was in possession of methamphetamine when a search warrant was executed at his residence in Fairhope. When authorities arrived, they say Green discarded a bag of methamphetamine as deputies approached the vehicle. Green told investigators he received methamphetamine in the past from a co-conspirator from a supplier in Pensacola.

Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years on supervised release following his imprisonment. As conditions of his supervision, Green will undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse, and he will be subject to a search of his person and premises upon reasonable suspicion. No fine was imposed but the judge ordered that Green pay $100 in special assessments.