FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not unusual to see a person helping people cross the street, but one man in Fairhope was spotted extending that courtesy to a feathered local.

A viewer sent WKRG News 5 this scene, caught a video, of a man helping two geese and multiple goslings cross the street. The man is seen standing in the road and holding his arm out to stop traffic. One goose, followed by goslings and a second goose, are then seen crossing the road.

The man then pulls out his phone to possibly take a picture and runs back to hop in his car. This happened at the intersection of Highway 98 and South Drive.