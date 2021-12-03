Man searches for lost dog after car crash in Daphne

(WKRG) John Marshall lost his dog Cassie after he crashed his car in Daphne, near Walmart.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a furry face John Marshall hopes to see again soon.

“She’s like losing one of my children. She’s my heart,” said John Marshall, who lost his dog last month.

His dog Cassie is lost somewhere on the Eastern Shore. Marshall says it was Nov. 16 when he crashed his car in Daphne near Walmart and Cassie took off.

“All I could see was stopped traffic and I did a mad max right on through. I ruined a lot of people’s day, but especially mine. My dog went out the drivers side window,” he said.

Marshall tells us Cassie was most likely frightened by the impact and he doesn’t believe she’s hurt, but she’s most likely scared and hiding.

“She hit the ground running and I jumped out and started chasing her,” he continued.

Paramedics rushed Marshall to the Thomas Hospital, delaying the search for several hours. Now, weeks later, he’s ready to find Cassie and bring her home.

“I think I’ve put around 1000 miles on this rental car riding the roads and putting up flyers. It’s been a lot, but she’s worth it.’ Marshall added.

So far he’s put up 80 flyers from Fairhope to Daphne. He’s concentrating most of his efforts near the crash site along Scenic Highway 98 and Village Point Park Preserve, hoping someone can provide a much needed tip.

“She will come to you, I don’t know if she’s settled down any since then. If you can hold her and get her on a leash,” said Marshall. If you have any tips please call John Marshall at (251) 447-3887.

Cassie isn’t wearing a collar with a tag, but she does have a microchip.