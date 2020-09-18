Man says tornado flattened Bon Secour home during Hurricane Sally

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a scary Wednesday morning for Matt Rogers and his dog Kip as they rode out Hurricane Sally from his home in Bon Secour.

“It transpired in 4 seconds. It’s surreal. It’s like a dream, but I thought I was dead. I thought I would get caught up in the tornado and taken down the road to be honest with you. I was just hanging on for dear life,” said Rogers.

He says a tornado touched down behind his home and within seconds the wind grew stronger.

“The building shattered, cracked on each side. The whole building levitated about a foot and a half and at that point I grabbed my dog, went out the door and the roof was being ripped off,” he said.

Matt said he grabbed onto his van while the strong winds tore his home apart.

“Thought some debris would hit me. I knew I was dead,” he added.

He tells WKRG News 5 his cat didn’t survive the storm. Matt’s belongings were scattered across the probably and his roof was tossed next door.

“I was holding on to my van getting dragged through the two foot of water out here with my dog swimming and listening to all of the crashing of the roof next door and the building exploding,” he said.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet if a tornado touched in Bon Secour. Damage assessments are still coming in from across Baldwin County.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Matt rebuild.

