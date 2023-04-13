BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a typical day working on farm equipment near County Road 54 E. and Lazzari Lane Monday until around 12:30 p.m.

“I heard a gunshot off in the distance, it flew by my head and kind of made a whistle sound when they’re really close. I kind of just ducked down behind my car and waited to make sure no more were being shot in my direction,” said Colby Ellis who was working nearby.

Ellis took off running towards a building on the property, warning his manager and others working closeby.

“Just getting to a safe place and making sure it didn’t happen to any of my coworkers at the time was my biggest priority,” he explained.

He says luckily it was the only shot fired and he doesn’t believe anyone was aiming towards him intentionally, but he’s urging gun owners to be more responsible. The incident occurred in a populated part of the community.

“Not very far from the main road and certainly not very far from the local elementary school. I think that’s kind of the scariest part. If they’re sending projectiles my way it could easily send them that way, too,” said Ellis.

Ellis says the sound of the bullet whistling by is something he won’t forget. He’s just glad he’s okay and hoping something like this doesn’t happen again.

“It makes you think about your plan of action if it were to ever happen again. I’m an avid hunter, so I’m often in the woods. I’ve never had any close calls similar to this,” he added.

Investigators tell us it’s tough pinpointing who fired the gun and where shots come from in situations like this, but they say to report anything you see or hear to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.