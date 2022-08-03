BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess.

“I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.

He discovered what he says is a bullet hole in in the back of his boat Saturday afternoon while working outside. It was parked at his Fairhope home east of Highway 181 under the carport. He believes the bullet traveled through a small stretch of woods behind his home without anyone realizing where it would end up.

“Fortunately it didn’t hit us. Beautiful area, it’s real quiet. I’m sure most of the gunshots that I hear are responsible gun owners with a good back stop, but a few idiots can ruin things for everybody. Now it feels unsafe now that I’ve had my property damaged,” he explained.

It’s the second time a stray bullet has hit an unexpected target near Fish River within the last 3 weeks. Last month a bullet shattered a sliding glass door at a home just a few miles away.

“I hope that people will note this and realize these incidents are happening repeatedly now and be a lot more responsible,” Hofferber said.

Hofferber says he’s more cautious around the house this week. Although he doesn’t expect this to happen again, he’s more mindful of what could happen and he wants to make sure he and his wife stay safe.

“It’s not that likely to happen. It could be like getting struck by lightning, but when it does happen it can be tragic,” he said.

He’s reminding gun owners to be aware of their surroundings and to know what is in the line of fire, even if they can’t see it.