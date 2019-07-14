Man ran from Foley Police after chase, now in custody

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: (9:30pm) — The Foley Police Department says they now have the suspect in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY (8:30pm): A man is on the run from Foley Police after a short pursuit Saturday. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Officers were spotted near the Foley Elementary School, where they had been searching for the man. Police have since ended the manhunt. They have identified the suspect and have warrants out for him.

Police say they also arrested a female driver. The man is wanted for eluding.