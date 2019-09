GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gulf Shores. It happened near the Ocean House condos on West Beach Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to an officer near the area, a man ran from his car during a traffic stop. He ran towards the condos and was shot during a confrontation with officers. Police say the man armed himself on one of the floors. He had made it across several of the floors, ultimately stopping on the top balcony on the highway side of the condos. Police believe the man acted alone and believe no one else was involved.