LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police are searching for a man who they said posed a police officer, “forced his way” inside a woman’s home and assaulted her early Thursday morning, according to a release from the LPD.

Police responded to a home in the Rosinton area off County Road 68 at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. A 49-year-old woman told police a white male forced his way into her home and assaulted her.

The woman said the man was knocking on her door yelling “Police.” The woman tried to open the door and the man forced his way in and hit her on the head. She said the man used a small club or bat to hit her.

“The two struggled and the suspect forced himself on her sexually,” reads the release.

The woman described the suspect:

white male

early-to-mid 40’s

dark hair in a high and tight cut

stud type earring in right ear

Jesus firsh tattoo on his lower left forearm just above his watch

wearing a Navy colored Polo type shirt with a logo patch on the chest

dark cargo pocket type pants

This is an ongoing investigation and “any and all measures are being taken to identify this suspect,” according to the release.

LPD is asking for the public to reach out if they have any information in reference to this incident.