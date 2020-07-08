Man leads Foley Police on pursuit, arrested in Loxley

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police confirm a domestic violence call led to a pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the alleged offender, Nicholas O’Cain, led police on a short pursuit on Highway 59. Officers pulled away from the vehicle for safety reasons after a few minutes.

Eventually, Loxley Police caught up with O’Cain near Interstate 10. Foley Police tell News 5 he has been arrested and he will also face charges in Foley.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories