Man leads Foley Police on pursuit, arrested in Loxley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police confirm a domestic violence call led to a pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the alleged offender, Nicholas O’Cain, led police on a short pursuit on Highway 59. Officers pulled away from the vehicle for safety reasons after a few minutes.

Eventually, Loxley Police caught up with O’Cain near Interstate 10. Foley Police tell News 5 he has been arrested and he will also face charges in Foley.

