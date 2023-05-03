BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Tuesday after he led deputies on multiple chases in and around Baldwin County, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car driven by Dylan Bradley, a resident of Fairhope, for a traffic violation. Bradley did not stop and a chase began. The chase ended when Bradley allegedly drove his car into the woods, got out and fled on foot. he was not arrested.

The release said Bradley was located on Feb. 12 on an outstanding probation revocation warrant for first-degree criminal mischief. After the bond hearing, Bradley was released from custody and “did not adhere to the conditions of his release.”

A patrol deputy attempted to pull a car driven by Bradley over on April 26 for a traffic violation. Bradley again refused to stop and “reached extremely high speeds” on the Bayway heading towards Mobile. According to the release, the chase became too dangerous and was canceled. At that time, Bradley had six warrants out for failing to appear in court on two felony warrants and misdemeanor charges.

On Tuesday, deputies found Bradley’s car at a construction site in Foley. “Deputies established a surveillance detail while planning and coordinating a warrant service with Patrol Squad Three and members of our K-9 Unit,” read the release. Deputies were able to safely place Bradley in custody.

Bradley was arrested on multiple warrants. The warrants include:

Failure to appear

Reckless endangerment

Attempt to Elude

First-degree criminal mischief

Bradley’s bond was also revoked.