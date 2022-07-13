BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that a man led their deputies on a car chase starting in Elberta and ending in Gulf Shores.

Deputies with BCSO said Billy Joe Burns led them on a chase involving multiple agencies including, Foley police and Gulf Shores police. Deputies said they were called on Burns after his girlfriend got into a fight with another woman on the 9000 block of County Road 65 in Foley. A BCSO news release said Burns hit the woman with a 4-way tire iron. Burns and his girlfriend left the scene before deputies were able to arrive.

A deputy then noticed Burns’ vehicle and attempted to stop him. Deputies said Burns refused to stop. Burns eventually crashed the vehicle and ran from deputies on foot, according to a news release. According to deputies, at this point, Burns ran up to a van and “forcefully removed” an older woman from it. Deputies then said they located the van with Burns inside and tried to pull him over. He continued driving away from deputies and eventually crashed near the intersection of Foley Beach Express and County Road 8 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Burns was taken to the hospital and was treated for injuries he received while running from deputies. After he was released from the hospital, Burns was taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Facility. Burns was charged with:

Second-degree assault

First-degree robbery

Felony attempt to elude

Felony leaving the scene of an accident

Attempt to elude

Burns is scheduled to have his bond hearing later today, July 13.