Man killed in traffic crash after hitting Perdido Fire pickup truck in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Baldwin County.

Gregory K. Harris, 36 was killed on Dec. 22 on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette after he struck a Ford-450 pickup truck belonging to the Perdido Fire Department.

Harris, a Louisiana resident, was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The pickup truck was parked in the roadway with sirens and lights to alert drivers of another crash that happened earlier.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.