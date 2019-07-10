Man killed in Orange Beach crash remembered as friendly fisherman

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Baldwin County is dead after crashing into an Orange Beach Police cruiser late Tuesday night. Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved local fisherman. For the many regulars that come to the Gulf State Park Pier, this is a huge loss. The Facebook group, GS Pier Rats, has tributes pouring in for the young man

This started late Tuesday night along Perdido Beach Boulevard near the bridge to Ono Island. State Troopers say a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Garrett Slaughter crashed into an Orange Beach Police cruiser that was one of two already conducting a traffic stop. No officers were hurt but Slaughter was pronounced dead on the scene. State Troopers say Slaughter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Orange Beach Police say he was speeding and was about to be pulled over before the collision. Friends say at just 21 he was one of the most well-known and well-liked regulars at the pier.

“It’s absolutely devastating, especially those of us on the pier who knew him. I’ve known him for years and his whole family and it just tears a hole in me to hear that kind of news,” said friend George Carleton. Friends say he was good at fishing and never hesitated to help others learn the skill. Carleton called him “the king killer” because Slaughter loved to reel in king mackerel.

