GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was killed in a crash in Gulf Shores Monday morning has been identified by the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Samuel Antonio Calderon-Hernandez, 25, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Two passengers were also critically injured.

Officers were called to Gulf State Park around 3 a.m. Monday for reports of the crash. Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene and the two passengers were taken to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, Traffic Homicide Investigators with GSPD were asking for public help in identifying the three individuals. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact GSPD.