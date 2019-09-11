Man killed during Gulf Shores police shooting died from fall, preliminary autopsy reveals

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who died during a confrontation with Gulf Shores Police this week died of blunt force trauma he suffered after falling from a balcony, the preliminary autopsy reveals.
The autopsy also showed Russell Mallette had two gunshot wounds.
The following is a news release from the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County:
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit completed the crime scene on the evening of September 10, 2019. Also on September 10th, The Department of Forensic Sciences performed an autopsy on Russell Mallette. The results of the autopsy show that Mallette sustained 2 gunshot wounds. Neither of the two gunshot wounds were life threatening. The cause of death was blunt force trauma received from the fall. The investigation is ongoing and includes reviewing video footage from witnesses as well as dash cameras and body cameras worn by the officers involved.