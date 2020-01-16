Man kidnapped, shot, robbed dumped in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you were going to dump somebody in the middle of nowhere this might be a good place to start. According to investigators, that’s exactly what 40-year-old Robert Rodriguez did in Seminole Wednesday night.

“The victim and suspect drove down Highway 90 and turned off onto the hunting camp property and went inside the gate and shot him inside the gate and left,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim. They say he was able to crawl to the highway where folks leaving the hunting camp saw him and called 9-1-1. “He was shot in the chest,” says Cadenhead. “The victim was talking and could provide information to the deputies and told them what had happened that his vehicle was stolen.”

He was also able to tell investigators he had been taken from his home on Crystal Springs Avenue in Pensacola at gunpoint, driven to an ATM on Saufley Road, forced to withdraw money before being shot and dumped in Seminole.

“Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s, they were able to intercept the vehicle in the Pensacola area pursuit happened and the guy wrecked out,” says Cadenhead.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital. A Marlin .22 caliber rifle was found inside the car and for now, he is being held in the Escambia County Jail on charges of robbery, assault, and kidnapping.

The victim remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators say the two men knew each other. They had been co-workers at one time.

