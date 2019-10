LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was injured in a four-wheeler accident off Highway 59 in Loxley Thursday.

A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was run over by his own four-wheeler near the Bunny Bread Outlet. Police say the man had his dog tied to the four-wheeler, and the dog tried to run off, pushing the throttle and causing the four-wheeler to hit the man.

Highway 59 was shut down momentarily as the man was airlifted to a local hospital.