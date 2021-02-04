Man in stolen car leads Bay Minette Police on early morning chase

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police initiated a pursuit early Thursday morning around 2:15 a.m. when the driver of a stolen car led them on a chase down Highway 31. During the pursuit, officers realized the 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the Foley area.

The driver, Corey Steven Clark of Foley, was arrested after a brief struggle with officers once the pursuit ended.

Clark was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree, Reckless Driving and Attempting to Elude. Clark is currently in jail on a $11,500 bond.