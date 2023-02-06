BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Saturday night who impersonated a Baldwin County Investigator and was found with knives and a gun, according to a release from the BMPD.

David Starke was arrested for impersonating a police officer. Police said Starke told officers he was investigating a complaint “he had received regarding exploitation of children.”

Police were called to West Mango Street on Saturday, Feb. 4 at around 10:20 p.m. “in reference to a civil issue,” according to the release. While officers were on the way, the caller said Starke identified as an investigator and “she did not believe he was law enforcement after he could not provide his law enforcement identification.”

BMPD said Stark is “not affiliated with any law enforcement agency.”