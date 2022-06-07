FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man that died in a crash in Fort Morgan on June 6 has been identified. Frank Cody Jennings, 32, was killed in the head-on collision.

Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department were already on the way to the incident after receiving calls about a reckless driver in the 15000 block of Highway 180. A little while later near Mobile Street, the vehicle Jennings was driving left its lane and collided head-on with a truck pulling a camper.

Jennings was pronounced dead on the scene. The two people in the truck with the camper attached were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but none were life-threatening.