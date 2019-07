SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weekend fire in Summerdale left a man homeless. The fire tore through Donald Enoch’s travel trailer Saturday morning. Fire crews from Robertsdale and Summerdale battled the blaze, but the trailer was a total loss.

“I’ve never had to ask for a nickel in my life, but I guess times change,” says Enoch.

Enoch lost an SUV, his home and all of his belongings in the fire. His daughters have set up a page for donations if anyone can help.