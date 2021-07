ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A man from Pensacola is charged with first-degree rape following an incident in Orange Beach. 67-year-old Gary Argo was booked into jail Saturday.

Orange Beach Police say they responded to a possible sexual assault early Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Loop Road. Argo was arrested following witness accounts and an investigation of the scene. He’s being held without bond in Baldwin County.