Man from Foley charged with 25 counts of “possession of obscene matter”

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Foley is in the Baldwin County jail charged with 25 counts of “possession of obscene matter” following an arrest Friday. 58-year-old John Prochazka is being held on a total of $250,000 bond. Each count carries a bond amount of $10,000

We reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for more information. A spokesperson said it was an indictment from the Attorney General’s office. We’ve reached out to Steve Marshall’s office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

“Possession of obscene matter,” is defined as anyone who has possession of sexual images of children 16 and under. We do not know the specifics of this case at this time.