Man from Fairhope with new heart wants to inspire others to be organ donors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Fairhope has a new lease on life after getting a new heart. Colin Tucker is recovering in Birmingham and wants to use his story to inspire others to become organ donors. Colin Tucker is a big man with a literally big heart. He’s at UAB hospital recovering from what he describes as a surreal heart transplant.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t believe it until you come out of the surgery with it,” said Colin Tucker via Zoom Tuesday morning. At Six-and-a-half feet tall he became one of just 2,000 people a year to get a heart transplant. The average wait is more than six months, his wait was a year and a half. Now he’s urging others to become donors. Recently, Tucker said he saw a teenager at a local license office and convinced the young man to sign up.

“The most important thing you can do is leave a legacy, to help others and organ donation is a true testament to that,” said Tucker’s girlfriend Jennifer Jones. Tucker stayed active after his heart attack in 2018, even with a battery-powered pump on his heart.

“Instead of getting on the couch and watching your life go away, get out and do something,” said Tucker. He hopes to be discharged this week but has to stay near Birmingham for the next several days and wants to be home in Fairhope by Christmas.

Beyond that, Tucker says he wants to travel, for more than a year he’s had to stay within a 4-hour drive to UAB in case a heart came in. Tucker says he’s grateful to his donor. They hope to meet his family in the future, they’ve reached out through the donation center and hope to hear back.

Friends are also putting together a Boston butt fundraiser to help offset expenses for the treatment and travel.