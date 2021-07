UPDATE 6:40 AM News release from Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit:

On July 18, 2021, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU)was activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting.At approximately 2:00 a.m. law enforcement officers from severalagencies were in the area of Interstate 10 and Highway 181 searching for asubject who had a warrant for possessing a firearm after being convicted of afelony. Officers received information that the subject might be armed and hadrecently been involved in a separate officer involved shooting.Officers from the Spanish Fort Police Department located thesuspect’s vehicle at 29805 Alabama State Route 181 and waited foradditional units. (This is the Chevron gas station on Highway 181 just southof Interstate 10.)Officer’s from the Daphne Police Department and Baldwin CountyDeputies arrived to assist, and officers approached the subject’s vehicle.Deputies tried to order the subject out of the vehicle, but he did not complyand attempted to drive away. The subject was shot by officers during theencounter and he succumbed to his wounds. We have determined that thesuspect was in possession of a firearm during this incident. No officers wereinjured.Members of the BCMCU are conducting an independent investigationinto this incident. The investigators assigned to this case are from agencieswho did not have officers involved in the shooting. This investigation is still inits initial stages and crime scene personnel will be working in the parking lotof the Chevron. We ask that everyone avoid this area and keep ourinvestigator’s safety in mind as you travel on Highway 181 this morning.The area is otherwise safe, and more information will be released later.