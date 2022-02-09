MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County deputies are conducting a death investigation where a man and his dog were found dead inside a boat at Bon Secour river.

Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office were called to Bon Secour on Feb. 9 for a report of a man found dead. When deputies arrived at about 3:30 p.m., they found a 50-year-old man dead inside a boat anchored at the Bon Secour river.

Captain Clint Cadenhead with the BCSO said deputies received a 911 call after employees from a nearby business went to check up on him. They told deputies the man hadn’t been seen for several weeks.

A dog was also found dead inside the boat. Deputies are uncertain of how long the man and the dog were in the boat, and the man’s death is considered a death investigation. Currently, foul play is not suspected.

The coroner will continue to investigate and the man will be taken to Mobile for an autopsy.

The man’s name will not be release until next of kin has not been notified.