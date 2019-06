GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in his 40’s airlifted to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center after being underwater for about two minutes in about eight feet of water off West Beach in Gulf Shores.

He was pulled to the beach and CPR was underway when first responders arrived.

The unidentified man on vacation was surrounded by family as medical personnel treated him.

Surf conditions are even milder than Yellow Flags would suggest along Baldwin County beaches.