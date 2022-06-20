ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Law Enforcement officials are looking for Bobby W. White, who escaped from the facility Monday, June 20, at about 11:40 a.m. White was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2006 for Theft of Property 1st degree, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

White, 59, is the third inmate who escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in the span of three months. Corey Daniel Gable fled from the facility in May. One month later, Edward Williams escaped the facility. Both men were returned shortly after.

White is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 196 pounds. White also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release. If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.