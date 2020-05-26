Man encounters Great White Shark while spearfishing at Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A man had an encounter with a Great White Shark while spearfishing off the coast of Orange Beach this weekend.

Chase Tucker was spearfishing with Forrest Phillips off his vessel about 25 miles off the coast of Orange Beach. Forrest is the co-owner of Southern Skin Divers Supply out of Birmingham and is also the current Alabama Spearfishing Associations State Champion for 2019.

Tucker captured the encounter and posted it on YouTube.

“Myself, along with Mitch Bruhn, Joe Ortega and JoJo Bates were scouting out some of the sites Forrest has been finding lately in hopes to find big fish to come get later during future Spearfishing Tournaments. We got to experience perhaps a once in a lifetime event yesterday on our fourth dive of the day getting to see a Great White Shark,” Tucker said on YouTube.

