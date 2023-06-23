GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after he drowned while trying to save his son, according to officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department.

The 48-year-old Georgia man went into the water to help his teenage son around 6:20 p.m. When lifeguards arrived, beachgoers had both the man and the son on the beach. The 48-year-old was unconscious and first responders started CPR. He was later pronounced dead.

This is the second drowning in Gulf Shores this year. Also, Nolan Keith Flanagan, an Oklahoma man, was last seen going into the water Saturday morning. Officials are still looking for Flanagan.