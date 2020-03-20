Man dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-65 in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 3-vehicle crash in Baldwin County near Stockton killed a man.

On Thursday, March 19, at about 12:30 PM, a three-vehicle crash occurred on I-65 northbound at Exit 31 in Baldwin County. 

Esau Waweru Kariuki, 24, of Baton Rouge, La., was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra north on Interstate 65, when he struck the back of an attenuator truck.  The attenuator truck was behind a paint striping crew working on the interstate. After hitting the attenuator truck, Kariuki’s vehicle struck a commercial vehicle and overturned into the median. Kariuki was transported to University Hospital in Mobile for his injuries. The passenger, James Gicheha Njengere, who was not wearing his seatbelt, did not survive the crash.

No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

