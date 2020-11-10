Man crashes after pursuit on Eastern Shore, damages Spanish Fort patrol car

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were in pursuit of a driver Monday night who led them across parts of the Eastern Shore.

James Earl Bragg was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on numerous charges, including reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

The BCSO tells us Bragg led deputies south on Highway 225 from Spanish Fort into Daphne, before crashing at County Road 13 and County Road 64.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber confirms one of his vehicles was hit, but only received minor damage during the pursuit.

