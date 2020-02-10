Man convicted of sex crimes against Stapleton Elementary student

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Michael Thomas Owens has been convicted of two counts of Sodomy First, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12, and one county of Willful Abuse of a Child.

The charges stem from an issue at Stapleton Elemetary School. Two students approached School Resource Officer Deputy Lisa Bedgood because they believed a student was being abused.

An investigation ensued, and deputies determined Owen committed the abuse.

His sentencing is set for April 22.

Below is a message from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank everyone for all the hard work that was put into this case. The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin County Board of Education for their partnership in creating the School Resource Officer Program, which provided the students with an opportunity to share their concerns about their friend. But most of all, the District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery in coming to court to confront their abuser and tell the truth so that their abuser can be brought to justice. Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office



