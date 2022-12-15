BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was convicted of murder in connection to a 2021 shooting in Daphne, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

Marcus Stallworth was also charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree for possessing a stolen gun.

In June 2021, Stallworth was arrested for shooting Yaphet Hunter at the end of Friendship Rd. in Daphne. Hunter died at the scene.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a workplace altercation that took place between the victim and suspect. Both the victim and suspect were contract workers at the business.

“Through the cooperation of the all the witnesses on the job site, and the investigation by Sgt. Rob Lindell and the rest of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office, the Defendant was held fully accountable for this senseless Murder,” reads the post.

Stallworth’s sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2023.