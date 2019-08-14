Man convicted in shooting that injured Baldwin County deputy

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict in the trial of man accused of shooting a Baldwin County deputy.

Forrest Bullin was charged with attempted murder in the shooting that wounded Deputy Mike Walker in Stockton in December 2017.

Bullin was also convicted on a domestic violence charge related to the incident that deputies were responding to when the shots were fired.

In July, Bullin was sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal gun charges related to the shooting.

Sentencing on the state charges is set for August 22.

