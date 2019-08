SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A tractor, slowly sinking into a pond in Summerdale certainly not where 73-year-old Jack Dixon wanted to be. "Yeah, I thought it was a bad situation. I'm not crazy."

For about half an hour Dixon was stuck inside the cab of that tractor and waiting for help. "Boy is it an oven and I was about to croak in there and the lady from 911 called me and kept talking to me."