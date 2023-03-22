BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute that stemmed from him sexually assaulting a child, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said deputies were called to David Perez’s home on March 10 for a report of a “domestic altercation.” Deputies said they arrived and found Perez and a woman with injuries from the fight. Deputies said the fight happened due to allegations that Perez had sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

The woman told deputies that Perez had hit her with his fist, choked her and would not let her call for “emergency assistance.” Deputies said the statement the woman gave to them was consistent with her injuries. At that time, Perez was charged with second-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Deputies continued to investigate the alleged sexual assault and interviewed the alleged victim. The girl told deputies that Perez had “sexual intercourse and other sexual contact” with her. After the interview with the girl, Perez was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.