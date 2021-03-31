Man charged in Robertsdale road rage shooting

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Baldwin County is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident this week.
The following is a news release from Robertsdale Police.
On March 30, 2021 around 4:00p.m., Robertsdale Police received a call regarding a road rage incident which resulted in a shot being fired into an occupied vehicle near the east end of the Wal-Mart parking lot. During the road rage incident, words were exchanged between the victim and the offender, identified as 29-year-old Robert Lucas Hartman. As the victim drove off, Mr. Hartman fired a shot at the vehicle, striking the rear bumper of the vehicle. After investigation of the incident, Mr. Hartman turned himself in to Robertsdale Police and was arrested after admitting to shooting his weapon at the victim’s vehicle. Evidence was collected at the scene and the weapon has been recovered. Mr. Hartman was charged with a felony charge of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.