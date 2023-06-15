BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Led into a courtroom shackled and heavily guarded, Rafiq Bradley, 21, has been in jail since the shooting on March 27th at the entrance of Gulf Place in Gulf Shores where multiple rounds were fired, one teenager hit at least twice and sending spring breakers scrambling for cover.

During Bradley’s preliminary hearing, Gulf Shores Police investigator Justin Schultz testified he admitted to shooting the victim but said he was justified because he was protecting his “brother”.

“The reason he stopped shooting is he ran out of bullets,” said prosecutor Patrick Doggett. He said Bradley first hit the victim in the head with a .380 pistol and then began firing. “Fired off at least seven rounds and emptied his magazine.”

Doggett said all the video of the shooting has helped investigators piece together a good picture of what happened that night and says an absolute tragedy was avoided. “We are lucky that nobody else was shot and the victim in this case wasn’t injured worse.”

Judge William Scully denied a motion to reduce Bradley’s one million dollar bond, a bond his court-appointed attorney said he has no hope of making.

The case now goes to a Baldwin County Grand Jury.