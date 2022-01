BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he alledlgey shot a family member in Perdido, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillon Johnson, 24, was charged for a shooting that happened on Jan. 8 at Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido.

The victim who was shot was air-lifted to a hospital in Pensacola.

Currently, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Johnson is being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center with no bond.