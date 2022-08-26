FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It took several hours of negotiation, but a man who barricaded himself inside his car in the Foley Econo Lodge parking lot and threatened to shoot police finally surrendered to officers Thursday night, according to a Foley Police Department news release.

Christopher Tatum, 37, from Montgomery was charged with terrorist threats, driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a pistol unlawfully, according to the release.

Police said they arrived at the Econo Lodge on S. McKenzie Street at about 9 Thursday night. They were called to the motel about two men waving a gun in the parking lot.

Foley Police found two men in the parking lot. Police said one of them, who they later identified as Tatum, tried to run away. Police said he barricaded himself in his car, refused to comply with police, and threatened the officers who approached the car with a gun.

Police negotiated with Tatum for several hours before he surrendered, according to the release. Police said they found two guns in Tatum’s vehicle, a .380 caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver.